Up On The Roof NYE with Norman Jay MBE

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£17

About

Up On The Roof brings in 2024 at The POW... with regular guest, the legendary Norman Jay MBE spinning the midnight set for the 4th time for us, after standout back to back appearances in 2015 and 2016. Support bill TBA!

- Physical Photo ID is required to

Presented by Up On The Roof.
Lineup

Norman Jay MBE, Norman Jay, Norman Jay Dj Set

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

