DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Right In The Eye, the works of Georges Méliès

The Courtyard Theatre
Sun, 5 Nov, 2:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

En plein dans l’oeil offers a current, poetic and playful reading of the world of Georges Méliès, performed by three musicians in symbiosis with the images. With a multitude of instruments and original orchestration, they bring a new breath of fantasy and Read more

Presented by Alcoléa & Cie, in association with The Courtyard Theatre.

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.