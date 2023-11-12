DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Squares w/ Alexia Glensy and Denaila

The Ton of Brix
Sun, 12 Nov, 10:00 am
DJLondon
£9
On November 11 we return for our final party of 2023, closing out the year with one of our favourite line ups yet.

After being long on our radar and following her fast rise as a regular name across European line ups, Alexia Glensy joins Outcast Torino's s Read more

Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Lineup

Alexia Glensy, Denaila

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open 10:00 pm

