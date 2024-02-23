Top track

Zach Templar

Zach Templar

The Camden Assembly
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live Nation Presents

Zach Templar

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Zach Templar

Venue

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

