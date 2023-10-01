DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dimanche prochain on passe quelques disques ( vinyls ) au Shanghai Surprise Club - Grand Opening avec @bartandbaker et @monsieurwilly ( Funky French League/ Burger quizz) - FREE
Ca va jouer Club Jazz, Electro Swing, Early House (Bart&Baker)
Fresh Funk, D
