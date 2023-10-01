Top track

Funky French League & MonsieurWilly - A.I.E. A Mwana (Afro Version)

Block Party Vinyles>>> Funk Afro House Club Jazz

Shanghai Surprise Club/RED POPPY
Sun, 1 Oct, 4:00 pm
DJParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dimanche prochain on passe quelques disques ( vinyls ) au Shanghai Surprise Club - Grand Opening avec @bartandbaker et @monsieurwilly ( Funky French League/ Burger quizz) - FREE

Ca va jouer Club Jazz, Electro Swing, Early House (Bart&Baker)

Fresh Funk, D Read more

Présenté par Shanghai Surprise Club.

Lineup

Monsieur Willy, Bart&Baker

Venue

Shanghai Surprise Club/RED POPPY

116 Rue De Tolbiac, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

