Top track

Emmanuel Top - Acid Phase

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CLUB INFERNO - BIG EVENT: 2 rooms, 13 artists...

Gate Milano
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyMilano
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Emmanuel Top - Acid Phase
Got a code?

About

Ti diamo il benvenuto al 1° grande evento di Club Inferno. L’evento speciale di Halloween: Los Dias De Los Muertos.

Due sale, 13 artisti, tante altre sorprese all’interno di un ex hangar di Milano.

ROOM 1 - HANGAR INFERNO

- LADY GOCCIA

- PSYCHO MIND Read more

Presentato da CLUBBER AGENCY SRL

Lineup

Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.