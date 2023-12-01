DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Catherine Bohart: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The giddy inner workings of a comedy show in its beginnings.

Catherine Bohart (Live at the Apollo, The Mash Report, Mock the Week) brings her newest material as she gears up for a national tour. Watch the co-host of hit podcast Trusty Hogs, try, fail, and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Catherine Bohart

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:30 pm

