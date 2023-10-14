DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ex Macello
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11
Questo sabato la Cattedrale Industriale torna a splendere nella notte.

In mezzo alle rovine industriali di uno dei luoghi più iconici della città si esibiranno i Mombao. Il loro show è a metà tra concerto e performance di arte contemporanea.

Presentato da mare culturale urbano, Piano B e NUL

Ex Macello

Viale Molise 62, 20137 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

