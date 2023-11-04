DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mad City Singers

Sala Clamores
Sat, 4 Nov, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22
About

MAD CITY SINGERS NACE DEL ENCUENTRO DE CANTANTES Y MÚSICOS PRESENTES EN LA ESCENA MADRILEÑA, CON DIFERENTES Y DILATADOS RECORRIDOS. Gospel clásico, contemporáneo, funk, R&B y blues se entremezclan para dar como resultado el sonido MAD CITY SINGERS!

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Mad City Singers

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

