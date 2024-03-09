Top track

Punchline Punched Back

LostAlone

Patterns
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Divergent presents LostAlone

LostAlone has toured the world with some amazing bands including Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Enter Shikari, 30STM, The Used and Evanescence as headliners and as a support act. They have built up an incredibly passionate fan Read more

Presented by Divergent.

Lineup

LostAlone

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

