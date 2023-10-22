Top track

Justin Cudmore - Train Dance

Revival: Physical Therapy / Justin Cudmore

LilliStar at Moxy Williamsburg
Sun, 22 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Revive the spirit of unity. Rediscover the joy of dance. Experience Revival.

Revival is back for another dance on Lillistar’s indoor/outdoor rooftop space at the Moxy Hotel in Williamsburg on Sunday, October 22nd.

If you were at our first Revival at Lill Read more

Presented by Revival.

Lineup

Physical Therapy, Justin Cudmore

Venue

LilliStar at Moxy Williamsburg

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

