DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

QUEEN + BON JOVI + AC/DC + AEROSMITH (CONCIERTO TRIBUTO Y SESIÓN ESPECIAL)

Independance Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El Sábado 11 de Noviembre, abrimos de 23.30h a 06h. Te esperamos en nuestra sala, situada en la calle: Atocha, 127. La noche estará dedicada a 4 de las bandas más influyentes del panorama mundial. Lo habéis pedido y aquí está. Tendremos un Concierto tribut Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.