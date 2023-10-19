DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Catch CAMBA’s Brooklyn Outreach and Prevention Program, Navigayte, table at Purgatory on 8.26.23. Navigayte will be providing resources such as Narcan (training included), HIV Self-Test kits, and condoms. Navigayte will also be collaborating with Project S
