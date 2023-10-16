DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DOWNSTAIRS: Navigayte at Purgatory

Purgatory
Mon, 16 Oct, 6:00 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Catch CAMBA’s Brooklyn Outreach and Prevention Program, Navigayte, table at Purgatory on 8.26.23. Navigayte will be providing resources such as Narcan (training included), HIV Self-Test kits, and condoms. Navigayte will also be collaborating with Project S Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

