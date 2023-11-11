Top track

Rafa Barrios - Tomaketa

Rafa Barrios

SPYBAR
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Young DJ and producer Rafa Barrios is on fire all over the world. The Sevilla native has published several records on various labels including but not limited to Intec, Stereo, Sola, and Blackflag. His tracks have been played by Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, Ma Read more

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rafa Barrios

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

