GULZ + The Fiends + In Her Eyes

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Indie Brightoneers GULZ launch their jaggedly poignant 'Age of Youth' EP (fierce panda). The Fiends swan in from Swansea with their fiendishly genre-blurring blend of shoegaze rock and post-punk. In Her Eyes bring the shiny, slouchy collegiate sounds

Presented by Fierce Panda & End of the Trail
Lineup

GULZ

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

