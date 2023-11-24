Top track

Red Shakes - Not the Same Anymore

Red Shakes

Square Chapel Arts Centre
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsHalifax
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Red Shakes is the alias of musician Sam Da Silva. Backed by a band, the outfit are a guitar driven Indie/Alternative group. The songs are lyrically influenced by real life experiences, British culture and growing up in the 21st century. Red Shakes has been Read more

Presented by Square Chapel Arts Centre.

Lineup

Venue

10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

