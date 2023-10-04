DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le 6 octobre prochain, la rappeuse et productrice parisienne Vicky R sort son nouvel EP "SYSTM".
À cette occasion, le Pamela l'accueille pour une release party mémorable le mercredi 4 octobre à partir de 23h accompagnée par Andy 4000, 22heures30 et son co
