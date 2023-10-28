Top track

Fatboi Sharif, LoneSword - Plastered





Fatboi Sharif, DDM, Maŕa

Sleepwalk
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

UNCENSORED NEW YORK presents

FATBOI SHARIF

DDM (ep release)

MAŔA

Hosted by DIRTY MAG and TELESTAR

$15 advance... 8pm doors

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Fatboi Sharif

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

