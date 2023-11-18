DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PSYCHODELICE FEST MILANO 2023 - DAY 2
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA
SABATO 18 NOVEMBRE - H.19.00
_Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys @lucy_kruger
_Dead Visions @ xdead_visionsx
_Jo Quail [solo show] @joquailcello
_New Candys @newcandys
_The Whistling Heads @t
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.