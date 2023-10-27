DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Premio UBU 2022 MIGLIOR REGIA a Licia Lanera Premio UBU 2022
MIGLIOR TESTO STRANIERO/SCRITTURA DRAMMATURGICA (messi in scena da compagnie o artisti italiani)
di Pauline Peyrade
con Danilo Giuva e Ermelinda Nasuto
regia e spazio Licia Lanera
traduzione
