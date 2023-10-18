Top track

swelt - I Thought This Winter Would Never End

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

swelt + Lobby + Lou Terry

Crofters Rights
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£6

swelt - I Thought This Winter Would Never End
About

Weaving tapestries of sparse, melancholic compositions, swelt meld influences of folk, Americana and post-rock. The four-piece, composed of members of Talons, Repo Man and Iceman Furniss Quintet, formed in Bristol in 2020 and spent the next two years writi Read more

Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Lou Terry, Lobby, Swelt

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

