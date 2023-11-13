DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
DOORS 9:00 PM / SHOW 9:30 PM
Nando Reis is back on the road in the show 'Voz e Violão'
After the success of “Esse Amor Sem Preconceito”, Nando Reis presents a show that includes the greatest classics of his career as a musician and songwriter. He returns
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs