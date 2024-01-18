Top track

Deadstar

JMahon

The Prince Albert
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raised in North Queensland, Australia, Jarrod Mahon is not one to shy away from bold new endeavours. Once parting was ways his previous record label in 2019, Mahon chose to go fully independent, relocating to Berlin in 2019 (where he still resides), despit

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

J Mahon

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

