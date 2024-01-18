DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Raised in North Queensland, Australia, Jarrod Mahon is not one to shy away from bold new endeavours. Once parting was ways his previous record label in 2019, Mahon chose to go fully independent, relocating to Berlin in 2019 (where he still resides), despit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.