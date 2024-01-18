Top track

Deadstar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JMahon

The Hope & Ruin
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deadstar
Got a code?

About

Raised in North Queensland, Australia, Jarrod Mahon is not one to shy away from bold new endeavours. Once parting was ways his previous record label in 2019, Mahon chose to go fully independent, relocating to Berlin in 2019 (where he still resides), despit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

J Mahon

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.