Bedouin & Bontan

Club Space Miami
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bedouin continues their long-awaited Space residency, Saturday night into Sunday morning on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been declared*...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bedouin, Bontan, Miguelle & Tons

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

