Elliott Armen

Blonde Venus
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €9

Depuis son adolescence, Elliott Armen - auteur-compositeur-interprète et producteur - compose à la guitare et au piano, en écho aux paysages qui abritent sa maison familiale à Saint-Malo, située au bord d'un magnifique estuaire.

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:30 pm

