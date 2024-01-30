Top track

Highway Anxiety

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth

Songbyrd
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Highway Anxiety
Got a code?

About

On January 25, William Tyler returns with Goes West, his follow-up to 2016’s Modern Country. Listen to first single “Fail Safe” now, and pre-order Goes West on CD, LP, and limited-edition translucent green Peak Vinyl, the latter of which includes a 24” × 3 Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

William Tyler

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.