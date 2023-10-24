DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skyler Day

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Skyler Day

Skyler Day is a singer, songwriter and producer whose confessional approach to music has the uncanny ability to warm your heart and go for the jugular at the same time. Case in point, her previous single “The Best Worst Thing”, which opens with Read more

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Skyler Day

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.