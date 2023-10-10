DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come join the fun at Hell Phone for this Tuesday night. There's a space for everyone to enjoy their evening. With 3 distinct parts to the venue: a large sidewalk so that you can take a smoke break or catch some fresh air, an inside cafe with seating & tabl
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.