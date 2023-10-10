DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kissa Mode - Elissa Suckdog, Hank Jackson

Hell Phone
Tue, 10 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come join the fun at Hell Phone for this Tuesday night. There's a space for everyone to enjoy their evening. With 3 distinct parts to the venue: a large sidewalk so that you can take a smoke break or catch some fresh air, an inside cafe with seating & tabl Read more

Presented by Kissa Mode.

Lineup

Venue

Hell Phone

247 Varet Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.