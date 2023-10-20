DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bashment & Afrobeats Shoreditch Party

The Lighthouse Shoreditch
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
BASHMENT & AFROBEATS SHOREDITCH PARTY

London’s Craziest Party Returns

Music Policy:

Bashment, Afrobeats, Soca, Hip Hop, RnB & More

DJ’s On The Night:

DJ Daggastar

DJ Spookz

RMB

DJ Aruntings

Tommy B

+ More

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by City Parties.

The Lighthouse Shoreditch

62 Rivington St, London EC2A 3AU, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity

