DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vested, along with Auris Presents, Chicago Progressive House and StuckInTheScene bring you the awaited return of esteemed Anjunadeep and Futurescope artist: DEE MONTERO -- with support from local prime selectors: Hummingbird, Mosey and Sravan. Please join
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.