Top track

Sapphire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dee Montero

Smoke & Mirrors
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sapphire
Got a code?

About

Vested, along with Auris Presents, Chicago Progressive House and StuckInTheScene bring you the awaited return of esteemed Anjunadeep and Futurescope artist: DEE MONTERO -- with support from local prime selectors: Hummingbird, Mosey and Sravan. Please join Read more

Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.

Lineup

1
Dee Montero, Hummingbird, Mosey and 1 more

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.