Aogiri présente : DND & LDZP Release party

Le Sample
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Aogiri invite DND & Ldzp pour la release de leurs derniers projets respectifs : NISABA pour DND et 23 pour Ldzp. Ils préparent un concert spécial pour l'occasion, seront accompagnés d'invités et présenteront une exposition exclusive autour d'artistes avec Read more

Présenté par Aogiri Foundation.

Le Sample

18 Av. de la République, 93170 Bagnolet, France
Doors open8:00 pm

