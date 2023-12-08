Top track

HeavySoft

Jon The Movie, Quiet, Wink One, Funeral Dancer

Massapequa VFW Hall
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
$15.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

HeavySoft
About

Friday, December 8th

Jon the Movie

Quiet

Wink One

Funeral Dancer

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Vertans Blvd, Massapequa NY

All Ages

7 PM

$12

This is an all ages event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Quiet, Funeral Dancer

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

