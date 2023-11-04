Top track

Josef Akin - Blue Brew (feat. India Blue)

Jazz Lates: Josef Akin

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jazz Lates is a series of intimate Jazz events that take place in our wonderful living room. On Saturday, 4th November it is with great pleasure that we welcome Josef Akin to the living room stage, performing two outstanding EP's - ‘Chimera' and 'Enymore'...

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Lineup

Josef Akin

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

