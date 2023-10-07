DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London’s hottest LGBTQ+ Friday night after party @ Protocol, Vauxhall
The only LGBTQ+ after party kicking off from 3am (Saturday Morning) until super-late.
At A:M AFTERHOURS expect to hear Dirty House, Pop and classics spread over 2 rooms with a mix of o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.