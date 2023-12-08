Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GEN

La Marquise
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

talents prometteurs de la nouvelle scène rap francophone.

Après avoir capté l'attention avec son EP Dog Day sorti l’été dernier, Gen enchaîne et confirme avec le percutant « Gennifer », un six titres musicalement dense avec pour fil conducteur une relatio Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO.

Lineup

Gen

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

