DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sabados in the Park, Vendors, Music and Art Volume 13

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 14 Oct, 1:00 pm
ArtKansas City
$8.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Made Fresh In KC presents Sabados Vol. 13

DJ'S / ARTISTS / PRODUCERS / MAKERS / FOOD FENDORS / PODCASTS

Live painting by: BBY LUNA, ANGELICA DE JESUS, ALECKS CRUZ, LAHICCUP

Music from : QUAN CHI, SAINT SIV, KAMAAL, ROYAL CHIEF, KADESH FLOW, DJ SKEME

Fo Read more

Presented by recordBar and FK Menace

Lineup

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.