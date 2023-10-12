Top track

vatocholo - la del rencoroso

vatocholo

Loco Club
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsValencia
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vatocholo y su banda presentan "Hecho en México" en Valencia, skate, rolas pasionales y mucha gente guapa.

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.

Lineup

vatocholo

Venue

Loco Club

Carrer de l'Erudit Orellana, 12, 46008 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

