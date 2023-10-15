DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ambient Yoga

PROJECT HOUSE
Sun, 15 Oct, 11:00 am
WellbeingLeeds
About

Project House Ambient Yoga

Ambient DJ set from Andrew Devine

11am and 1pm sessions

Free entry

This is a free event and this ticket does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by PROJECT HOUSE.

Lineup

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 am
1000 capacity

