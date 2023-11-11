DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

High School Musical 2 - A Movie Brunch Party!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 11 Nov, 12:00 pm
FilmLondon
We’re all in this together…. at our HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 2 BRUNCH PARTY! 🤩 Earlybird tickets already sold out, grab first release from £25+fees per person 🎟️

A couple of viral TikToks, countless jugs of bottomless cocktails and an INCREDIBLE first show l Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
1250 capacity

