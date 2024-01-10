DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guihome vous détend

Le Panassa
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedySaint-Étienne
€35.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le petit belge débarque (enfin) en France ! Après un an et demi de pandémie mondiale, des centaines de vidéos humoristiques sur le confinement et une tournée belge à guichets fermés, GuiHome vous détend débarque enfin chez ses voisins ! Dans son nouveau sp Read more

Présenté par Totaal Rez en accord avec Comme des Gosses Company & W Comedy
Le Panassa

7 Av. Président Emile Loubet, 42000 Saint-Étienne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

