YOU Los Angeles

The Stowaway
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

YOU Los Angeles is back this February 9,2024 for another steamy club night with the hottest sonic vibes surely to kickstart your weekend!

Line up will be sure in alignment with the ethos of the party highlighting contemporary biqtpoc DJs in the city. Come...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

