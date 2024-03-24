Top track

Good Fortune presents Dom Dolla

Factory Town
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $62.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dom Dolla

Australian producer Dom Dolla creates polished house music that reflects his years of deep diving into all facets of the genre.

Event information

Good Fortune presents Dom Dolla at the Infinity Room at Factory Town for Sunday of MMW 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dom Dolla

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

