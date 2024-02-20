DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

This Is Not A Cult

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 20 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Top comics previewing their new shows for the price of a pint. This Is Not A Cult was recommended by TimeOut and included in their list of the top 10 Cheap/Free comedy nights in London.

“We think deliberately named to put people off” – The Londonist

Host...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Alexander Bennett, Joz Norris, Alison Spittle and 4 more

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

