Casa Pepa: Gran Apertura

Teatro Magno
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:59 pm
From €20

Raciones de música variada, vermú y el mejor rollo de Madrid cada viernes.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Pepa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Teatro Magno

C. de Cedaceros, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

