Sixtion x Le Mazette

Le Mazette
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le 1er mars, Sixtion débarque au Mazette pour leur première soirée de l'année !

2 salles, 2 ambiances, 9 DJs, what else ?

Aux platines : "Les Baddies" Mel Woods & Carla seront en B2B ainsi que Les "Smash Bros" Daddy Chulo & Jojo SK !

On accueille égalem...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Carla Genus, Mel Woods, Daddy Chulo and 5 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

