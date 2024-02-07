DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oral: Los Angeles

The Virgil
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You’re invited to ORAL: Los Angeles! Originally a Chicago storytelling show, ORAL has evolved into a must-see comedy event that combines storytelling, stand-up, and singing, celebrating the diverse realm of oral arts.

Hosted by the talented Peter S. Kim a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Virgil
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.