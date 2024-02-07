DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dragon Ball A+

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 7 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A+ is a queer performance art revue featuring Asian and Pacific Islander artists from across the diaspora. It seeks to explore the intersections of being queer, being Asian and being artists in American and global contexts. We are celebrating Lunar New Yea...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

